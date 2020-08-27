Doordash driver carjacked during delivery in Tampa, police say

article

A food delivery driver was carjacked while on-the-job in Tampa, officials said.

Tampa police said the incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 48th Street. They said the suspect showed a weapon to the driver, and fled in the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle was found almost two hours later near Nebraska Avenue and Busch Boulevard, triggering a short pursuit before the suspect missed a turn, and drove into a tree, police said.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Demetrist Farmer, and also took possession of a firearm he had.

The victim wasn't injured, police said.

Farmer faces several charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation, fleeing to allude and carjacking.

