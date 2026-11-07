DoorDash driver hits FWC patrol vehicle, leaves after delivery in Citrus County: FHP
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying a DoorDash driver who troopers say hit a marked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrol vehicle in Citrus County before finishing the delivery and leaving the scene.
Citrus County hit-and-run investigation
What we know:
The incident happened in the Citrus Springs area around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Dragonis Drive, according to FHP.
Investigators said the driver was making a DoorDash delivery in a dark-colored SUV when the vehicle hit a marked FWC Ford F-150 patrol truck parked in a driveway.
After the crash, the driver completed the delivery and left without notifying anyone, FHP said.
Home surveillance video captured the driver and vehicle.
DoorDash driver identity and damage details
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified the driver or released the exact make and license plate of the dark SUV. Troopers have also not disclosed the extent of the damage caused to the parked FWC patrol vehicle.
How to help identify the DoorDash driver
Tips sought in Citrus Springs
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to contact FHP at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, who detailed the crash report, surveillance video evidence and the search for the hit-and-run driver.