DoorDash hit-and-run: Driver charged after hitting FWC vehicle in Citrus County: FHP

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The Brief A 39-year-old Dunnellon man was charged after hitting a marked FWC patrol truck in Citrus Springs and leaving the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Joshua Beauvois contacted FHP after the incident received attention on social media and in news coverage. Troopers said Beauvois admitted to the allegations and was charged with careless driving and failing to report a crash.



A DoorDash driver who Florida Highway Patrol troopers said hit a marked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrol vehicle in Citrus County before leaving the scene has been identified and charged.

Joshua Beauvois, 39, of Dunnellon, contacted FHP early Sunday morning after the incident received attention on social media and in news coverage over the weekend, according to the agency.

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Beauvois admitted to the allegations and was charged with careless driving and failing to report a traffic crash, FHP said.

Citrus County hit-and-run charges

The backstory:

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Dragonis Drive in the Citrus Springs area, according to FHP.

Investigators said Beauvois was making a DoorDash delivery in a dark-colored SUV when the vehicle hit a marked FWC Ford F-150 patrol truck parked in a driveway.

After the crash, the driver completed the delivery and left without notifying anyone, troopers said.

Home surveillance video captured the driver and vehicle.