FHP: Speeding driver causes crash that set second vehicle on fire, killing two inside

The driver of an Audi was speeding during the early-morning hours in Tampa when he crashed into another vehicle, troopers said. The impact caused the second vehicle to catch fire and two people inside died.

The scene of the crash was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near 50th Street. Florida Highway Patrol troopers diverted traffic at that spot, creating delays during the morning rush hour on northbound Interstate 275.

Troopers said the 34-year-old driver, who is from Winter Haven, was traveling east at a high speed in the outside lane of I-4. They said impairment is suspected. Meanwhile, the driver of a Toyota Camry, was heading east in the inside center lane.

The Winter Haven driver moved into the inside center lane, but collided with the back of the Camry, causing the Toyota to rotate and catch fire, leaving behind charred markings on the roadway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two men were inside the Toyota and both were wearing seat belts. They both passed away.

Inside the Audi were also two female passengers from Tampa, ages 21 and 35. They said all three individuals had serious injuries following the fiery crash. None were wearing a seat belt.

All lanes had reopened by 8 a.m.