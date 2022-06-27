Double hit-and-run: Pedestrian dies on roadway after being hit by 2 vehicles in Temple Terrace, deputies say

article

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning on Morris Bridge Road.

It happened near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard. Investigators say they still don't know what kind of vehicle hit the pedestrian the first time.

They believe a second vehicle, that was either gray or silver, also hit the pedestrian, who died from their injuries.

Deputies block site of deadly hit-and-run in Temple Terrace

Someone saw the body on the roadway and called 911. It's unclear how long the victim was down before help arrived.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).