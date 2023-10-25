Former Strawberry Crest wrestler turned professional bull rider gears up for competition in Las Vegas

Cullen Telfer was a state champion wrestler at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, but a different wardrobe, chaps and a big belt buckle is just part of the difference between wrestling a person and riding a bull.

"Yea, the bulls have horns and hooves, and they're about 10 times the size," laughs 24-year-old Cullen.

He’s currently ranked 15th among the nation’s best bull riders. He’s appeared on The Cowboy Channel and other outlets that cover the rodeo circuit, which is of more interest out West than in his native Florida. But, the bull riding bug bit Cullen in a big way.

"Whenever it’s done right, and you get in timing with the animal it almost feels like time slows down, in slow motion," he said. "There’s nothing that I’ve done that can replicate that feeling."

He started bull riding in Lakeland at eight years old. By that time, he was both wrestling and bull riding. The family was spending lots of time in the car traveling to events in both sports.

He said by his senior year in high school he was burned out on wrestling, but still hot for riding bulls.

He got a rodeo scholarship at a college in Texas where he still takes classes, and he turned pro at 18 years old.

Now, six years later, he still practices technique on a padded, metal practice bull in his barn in Dover.

"When it’s done right, it's easy, but if you get out of position just a little bit, or get a little bit behind, then its game over," said Cullen.

Game over can mean serious injury. So far, his worst has been cracked ribs, but folks worry.

"My grandma, she reminds me every time we're on the phone that she's worried about me, and she's praying for me," he laughed. "I say thank you."

His next major bull ride is in December in Las Vegas – the Wrangler National Finals. A world champion will be crowned, but past that, he’s not sure.

"No telling honestly. I plan to be in Vegas in December. Other than that, I still want to figure out what I want to have for lunch today," Cullen smiled.

He showed FOX 13 his bag of rodeo ropes, which seems a world away from the high school wrestling medals in his other hand.

"I had some D1 colleges looking at me for wrestling," he said.

But, he never looks back when there’s another bull to ride.

"There’s just that feeling of knowing that you did something that's extremely difficult, and I think that's what keeps me coming back," said Cullen.

He comes back to what prayers from Grandma and hours of practice is all about – a handful of seconds on the back of a bull.