Dover strawberry farmer celebrated by community for dedication since 1964

A Dover strawberry farmer was celebrated by the community on Thursday for her dedication since 1964, after she passed away on Feb. 20.

February always meant hard work paid off for Geraldine Williams.

The business of filling orders and creating all the wonderful desserts that the strawberries were a part of was a part of her routine every day.

This year, Geraldine, or Memaw, as she was affectionately known, took part in a different celebration.

It was a celebration of her life, a life well lived, and the crop left behind wasn't just in the strawberry fields full of fruit, but in the lives of her sons, their wives, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was kinda the backbone of the fruit stand. She loved to associate with people, recalled Gerald Williams. "She would talk to anyone, she loved the children that would come out."

The backstory:

Gerald runs Three Son Farms in McIntosh Station. It's part of the same land that his mother worked on.

"She's always taught us to work hard, to be honest, and she was just a great woman all together," he said.

The recipes she helped create are a part of the daily items served at the produce stand this time of year.

"She was always striving to work hard, you know, love God and just be honest and be a good person," shared her son.

Some of the best lessons she taught didn't have to do with plowing the fields or tending the land, but rather, paying attention to the body and spirit.

The family welcomes customers who became her friends to visit them at Three Son Farms.

The goodies she helped create are for sale or visitors as they look at the fresh fields from the produce stand sitting area.

