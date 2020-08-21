Down at The Dancing Goat, they sell their own farm products

You'd never imagine you would stumble across a farm right in the middle of a neighborhood -- but just outside Oldsmar, near the Westchase community, you'll find The Dancing Goat.

The calls of a rooster are a common sound at the urban farm. It's also a sanctuary to all sorts of animals. From ducks and geese to goats and horses -- and even emus, there are close to 1,000 animals on the property.

Pam Lunn, the owner, used to work in transportation, but to reinvent herself. So, she decided to become a farmer.

"My husband thought I was crazy. He was right," she joked. "It's a labor of love. There are no days off. It's way more stressful than corporate America but it's much more rewarding."

The Dancing Goat also serves as a farm branch of the National Human Society.

"We will take in farm animals for them," Pam said. "We take in ducks, chickens, and alpaca."

They also have a market here on Wednesdays and Sundays, when they sell their farm products like goat’s milk, cheeses, yogurt, soap and honey. The farm produces 20 gallons of goat milk per day.

It's expensive to feed the animals as it is, and the farm took a hit during the pandemic. It cost $4,000 to feed the farm animals -- every month.

"That's a lot of milk. That's a lot of eggs," Pam explained. "We're on the downside of this summer, which is never good, and a COVID summer is even worse."

To learn more, click over to dancinggoatdairy.com.