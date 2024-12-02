Lakeland looks to enhance downtown's east side through food

East Main Street, east of Downtown Lakeland , is known for its car sales lots and car repair shops, but soon it could be known for its food scene.

"This is a nice neighborhood. It's quiet," said Walter Artis, who trains at Deb's Gym on E. Main. St. "A lot of businesses have been here for some years. You also have Wally's Pool Hall, which's famous here in Lakeland ."

A Billboard advertising Lakelands proposed Main Street Eats food truck lot.

Right next door to Deb's Gym is an empty lot that used to be an auto sales business. If Lakeland City Commissioners vote to approve a plan, it could become a food truck park with eight food trucks called 'Main Street Eats.'

READ: Inside Tampa woman's mission to spread Christmas in her community

"That'll be good, especially for the gym people, because when they come out, they'll want to get a bite to eat," said Artis. "You have a lot of people working around this area, and there aren't a lot of restaurants around here, so it'll be pretty good."

Jonathon Melendez is a gym trainer and agrees it'll be good for business . "The people getting food over there will then see the gym, and it'll be cross-marketing at that point, where we'll be helping them, and they'll be helping us."

The parking lot of Deb's Gym, where the city of Lakeland is looking to create a food truck lot.

The property's home and office buildings will be repurposed for restrooms, indoor seating, and a commercial kitchen. The back of the building could also serve beer and wine only.

READ: Madeira Beach staple Candy Kitchen reopens after hurricanes

A parking lot on E. Rose St. will also be used for off-street parking.

The vacant office building and parking lot on E. Rose St. will be used for restrooms, indoor seating, a commercial kitchen, and off-street parking.

Main Street Eats' co-owner, Butch Rahman, says the facility is not far from downtown and hopes it'll attract more people to the area.

"If it's successful, more people will come to E. Main St," said Rahman. "If it's not, then I don't think anything will work there, but we think it's perfect for there. We've got Florida Southern College three blocks away."

"Food attracts everybody," said Artis. "As long as it's good, it's going to attract a lot of people so sure, I think it'll definitely bring a lot of people around."

READ: St. Pete local has cooked almost 25K meals for hurricane victims in his community

City commissioners will vote on the plan at their next meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. If approved, Main Street Eats could open sometime next Summer.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live: