Dox-A-Palooza event raises money for rescue organization

Get ready for the running of the dachshunds!

Dox-A-Palooza 2023 is taking place Saturday, November 4 at the Lakeland Sun-N-Fun from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dox-A-Palooza is billed as the premiere wiener dog party in the state of Florida.

There will be a wiener dog race, a kissing contest, auctions, raffles, shopping and a costume contest to raise money for DARE, Dachshunds Adoption Rescue and Education. The event will also serve ‘dachshund wine’ at its bar.

DARE President Alicia Duval says the organization has helped 3500 dogs since its inception.

She noted that while there will be dogs available for adoption at the event, only people that have been pre-approved can take one home because the organization requires a home visit.

