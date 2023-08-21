Dozens gather to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day in St. Petersburg

Dozens of Ukrainian Americans came together Sunday in Downtown St. Petersburg to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day, which is Thursday, Aug. 24th.

"It kind of feels good to know that a lot of people support this. That's the best thing about it. We all get so enwrapped in our lives here, and sometimes we forget, so it's a good reminder. It's good to be around people who speak the same language. People who know the same songs," Ukrainian American Alexandra Zecevic shared.

In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then there's been more than 62,000 deaths reported and more than 140,000 buildings destroyed.

At least 17 million people have been displaced. Alexandra Zecevic's father died at the beginning of the invasion. Like many, his widow has been unable to return home.

"She's staying in a city that is three hours away from her home. We are renting her an apartment, so she can be comfortable, but that's all she wants. She only wants to go home," Zecevic said.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands announced they would be donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It comes one day after a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others.

"They need to just be very, very strong. Use all the strength they have and just survive it," Zecevic shared.

With flags waving and flapping in the wind, Ukrainian Americans sang songs and prayed for their people hoping for the war to end in Ukraine's favor.

"This should not be happening. This needs to end very soon, and we need to do everything that is necessary to end this war and the only option we will take is for Ukraine to be victorious," Ukrainian American Sergiy Borysov said.