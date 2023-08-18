Tampa Bay area Ukrainians to celebrate country's Independence Day as war continues with Russia

Word that 500,000 Ukrainian and Russian troops have been hurt or killed during Vladimir Putin's invasion has Roman Voloshyn trying to make sense of it all.

"Imagine half of Pinellas County was either dead or injured," the St. Petersburg resident said.

It's an awful backdrop for Ukrainian-Americans who will on Sunday mark their August 24 Independence Day. They'll celebrate the day in 1991 when the country declared independence from the USSR – a day Vladimir Putin apparently never forgot either.

"This is very emotional for us, because this is our chance to express our feelings towards the free world," said Voloshyn. "We do fight for freedom and democracy."

Sunday's celebration will feature music, dancing, speeches and prayer. Father Bohdan Bartyskyy, the pastor at Epiphany Catholic Church in St. Pete, said it's a message for soldier's in harm's way.

"They say if we know that you are praying for us everywhere, this is huge support for us, and we understand this, and we understand that without God, we can do nothing," said Fr. Bartyskyy.

Voloshyn has called family in Ukraine every day since last year's February 22 invasion. They live in part of Ukraine that hasn't seen a ton of fighting, but they do hear it.

"Imagine that we are in St. Petersburg, and you are in New Port Richey, and something happens in New Port Richey and you can hear it. It sounds like thunder," he said.

Voloshyn has believed from the beginning, that if soldiers in Ukraine fight as though freedom is on the line, they can't lose.

"You cannot win that war in three days," said Voloshyn. "They say they're going to take it over in 72 hours. And what, 20 months later, we're still there?"

Ukrainian Independence Day is technically August 24, but this Sunday, a prayer service will start at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Ukrainian Catholic Church on 90th Avenue North in St Pete.

At 5 p.m., there will be a rally at the Dali museum and at 6 p.m., there will be a celebration at Vinoy Park. For more information, click here.