Dozens protest bill to cut funding, resources for disabled

On Saturday, families gathered downtown Tampa to protest Senate Bill 82. The bill proposed changes to Medicaid home and community-based services for those with disabilities. It's something that these families depend on.

"When they introduced the CDC Plus Medicaid Waiver, it gave us the flexibility to have a very fulfilling life for Laurel and Jenny," said Julie Audet.

It's a program that gives parents and guardians of people with disabilities the help and support they need along the journey.

However, they say the proposed changes would reduce funding, giving less access to those necessary resources.

"Knowing that they want to put that into a more managed care, and cut out the consultants that help us take the daily walk every day, it's deplorable," said Audet.

The changes would also make it difficult for people with disabilities to be able to stay employed.

"There are individuals that are able to work who are on the iBudget Waiver but they require personal care assistants. If they lose those services, they can't work.

They won't be gainful employed, voting taxpaying citizens," said Karen Clay, a mother of a child with disabilities and a member of the Democratic Caucus of Florida.

With so much hanging in the balance, their signs that they held outside of Tampa's federal courthouse sent a clear message. It's one that they hope those in the capitol will hear.

"All of us that are here today have children or have family members that are relying on this Medicaid waiver so that they can stay at home and be cared for by a family who knows them best and loves them most," said Clay.

Fox 13 reached out to Senator Aaron Bean who is sponsoring the bill about Saturday's rally, but we have yet to receive a response.

