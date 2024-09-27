From flooding to fires, Davis Islands got hit hard by Hurricane Helene

It will take weeks for the City of Tampa and Davis Islands to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says two deaths have been reported so far. One was a traffic incident and one was an elderly resident in her home.

Davis Islands remained closed Friday after Hurricane Helene inundated the area.

Davis Islands rescues

Officials say 47 people and eight dogs had to be rescued during the storm.

"One individual who called said the water was up to her chest. So, we'll see once the sun comes up, and please, to everyone that is watching out there, when the sun comes up don't go out and start looking around and exploring. Wait until we are able to do a safety assessment, then we'll let you know what is safe and what is clear," said Mayor Jane Castor.

Officials said the water is so high that high water vehicles were unable to access the islands. Crews had to use boats to get to people.

Davis Islands Damage

Two homes on Davis Islands caught fire on Friday morning.

There were no reports of injuries due to the fires. One of the homes had its windows blown out and was surrounded by debris.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speculates that one of the homes likely burned down because an electric vehicle caught fire. However, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Castor added that several electric scooters hit the water, and the batteries were exploding.

An electric vehicle on Davis Islands did catch fire, however it was not near the home that burned.

Davis Islands flooding

Aerial views from Davis Islands showed almost every street underwater.

Davis Islands residents FOX 13 spoke with on Friday said they have never seen this kind of flooding.



Tampa General Hospital Open

Tampa General Hospital is open and accepting patients.

The hospital paid around $1 million for an AquaFence, which was first used during the 2021 hurricane season. Crews bolt the bottom of the sections of fence to the pavement and attach straps to the back, but the real force that holds it up is when floodwaters pile onto the horizontal "foot" of the fence.

The Aquafence has been used for years in places like Norway to hold streams within their banks. Only in Tampa is it used to protect a hospital.

Tampa General was built in the mid 1920s on Davis Islands in Hillsborough Bay. People still wonder why they would build it there just a few years after the big hurricane of 1921 – the last time Tampa suffered a direct hit from a major hurricane.

Post-storm property information

The City of Tampa posted the following information on its Facebook page.

Return home only when officials ( Tampa Police Department ) have declared the area safe.

Use caution before entering your home: look outside for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks and other damage.

If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water. Report them to the power company.

If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

Cleaning products, paint, batteries and fuel containers have the potential to be hazardous.

Keep an eye out for animals such as snakes, possums and raccoons that may have moved into your evacuated home, as they often look for relief from floodwaters.

If you drive an electric vehicle and there are floodwaters around your home, do not drive through it. If water gets into the battery, it could potentially cause a fire.

National Guard Arrives

The National Guard arrived on Bayshore Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Friday to assist the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue with recovery efforts.

Self-report damages

Residents can self-report damages to help prioritize the City of Tampa's damage assessment operations using the Resident Damage Self Reporting Form.

If it is an emergency situation residents should always call 9-1-1, but for other non-life-threatening damages, residents can enter the information in the form.

