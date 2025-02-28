Expand / Collapse search

Dr. BBQ: Bacon maque choux recipe

By Ray Lampe
Published  February 28, 2025 4:40pm EST
Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News

Dr. BBQ makes bacon maque choux at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

FOX 13's Chris Cato and Dr. BBQ whip up a dish at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's maque choux recipe.

Ingredients

  • ½ lb bacon, diced
  • 2 tablespoons butter; 1 cup Onion, finely diced; ½ cup celery, finely diced; ½ cup green pepper, finely diced
  • ½ cup red pepper, finely diced
  • 2 Serrano chiles, seeds removed and minced 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 6 ears fresh corn cut from the cob
  • 1 can Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon Tony Cachere's Creole Seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pinch dried thyme leaves
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese scallions to garnish

Directions

In a dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until just starting to crisp. Add the onion, celery, green pepper, red pepper, chiles and garlic. Mix well and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, about 10 minutes. Add the corn, tomatoes, Tony’s, black pepper and thyme. Mix well. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes until the corn is tender. Add the cheese and mix well. Continue cooking until the cheese is melted and fully incorporated. Check for salt and add if needed. Top with scallions to serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

    Dr. BBQRecipes