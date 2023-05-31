Dr. BBQ: Homemade Bison burritos

Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade Bison burritos.

Ingredients:

(Makes 6 servings)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion cut into small dice

1 lb ground bison

2 tomatoes seeded and cut into small dice

2 cans green chiles with the juice

2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Refried beans

8 large flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheese

2 avocados peeled, pitted and sliced

Salsa

Sour cream

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about three minutes until beginning to soften. Add the buffalo meat and cook, breaking it up as you go for about five minutes until mostly cooked. Add the tomatoes, green chiles, chile powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well and cook, continuing to break up the meat and stirring occasionally for seven to eight minutes until the liquid is mainly dried up. Meanwhile, warm the beans over low heat in a separate pan until they are warmed through.

Lay out one tortilla. Spoon about ¼ cup of the beans into the bottom center of the tortilla. This will help you when it’s time to roll it up. Top the beans with about 1/8 of the meat spreading it in a line on top of the beans. Top with 1/8 of the cheese and three thin slices of the avocado. Now fold the bottom of the tortilla over the meat mixture, then fold the sides over, and then roll it up, trying to keep it all snug. If you haven’t done this before, it may take a couple of tries to get the hang of it, but you can eat the messy ones too! Repeat for eight burritos and serve with sour cream and salsa on the side.