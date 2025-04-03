Dr. BBQ makes pimento cheese & egg salad sandwiches
Kicked Up Master’s Party Pimento Cheese Sandwiches
TAMPA - Makes 4 to 6 sandwiches
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon granulated onion
1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
2 slices cooked and chopped bacon
8 oz diced pimentos, drained
1 Jalapeño, sliced thinly on a mandolin or finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Marble Rye sandwich bread
Place the cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, granulated onion, garlic, bacon and pimento into the large bowl. With a large spoon, mix until thoroughly combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Fold in the sliced jalapeño. Spread onto the bread and top with another slice. Cut into halves on an angle.
Kicked Up Master’s Party Egg Salad Sandwiches
Makes 4 sandwiches
6 large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled
3 tablespoons mayonnaise, or to taste
½ teaspoon curry powder
Coarse salt and freshly ground white pepper
8 slices brioche sandwich bread
Put the eggs in a large bowl and chop them with a pastry blender. In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and curry powder. Mix well, then add it to the bowl with the eggs. Season with salt and pepper and mix well. Divide the egg salad evenly among 4 slices of bread and spread it out. Top each with another slice of bread and then cut the sandwiches in half on an angle. Serve with kettle chips.
