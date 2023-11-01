Dr. BBQ one-hour supper: White turkey chili

Learn how to make Ray Lampe's white turkey chili.

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless turkey, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 jalapeño, minced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespooons chili powder

2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 (4 ounce) cans chopped green chiles

4 cups turkey or vegetable broth, divided

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans Great Northern or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons flour, optional

Crushed tortilla chips

Chopped cilantro

In a dutch oven over medium heat, warm the oil. Season the turkey with salt and pepper. Then toss it with the flour to coat.

Add the turkey to the dutch oven and cook, stirring occasionally for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Add the onion, jalapeno, garlic, chili powder and cumin. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 4 minutes until the onion is opaque.

Add 3 cups turkey or vegetable broth, salt, and cayenne. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the beans and mix.

Cover and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes adding some of the remaining broth if needed.

If the chili needs thickening, whisk the flour with ½ cup of any remaining broth or water and add to the pot. Mix well. Cook for another 15 minutes.

Serve garnished with a topping of tortilla chips and cilantro.

This recipe makes about 8 servings.