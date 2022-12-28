Dr. BBQ: Sloppy Joe Bowls with Cheesy Grits

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Sloppy Joe Bowls with Cheesy Grits. This recipe makes about six servings.

Ingredients for Sloppy Joes include:

One pound ground beef

½ small onion, cut into small dice

½ medium green bell pepper, cut into small dice

Two cloves garlic, crushed

One cup ketchup

Two tablespoons brown sugar

Two teaspoons yellow mustard

Ingredients for Grits include:

Four cups vegetable (or chicken) broth

One cup quick cooking grits

Two cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Four tablespoons butter

One teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

French Fried Onions

In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until it’s mostly done. Skim off any excess fat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally for about five minutes until the ground beef is fully cooked and the onion and pepper are softened. Add the ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard. Mix well.

Cook for another four to five minutes until it’s well blended, hot, and bubbly. Set aside over low heat to keep warm.

Bring the broth to a boil, then whisk in the grits. Add the salt and pepper. Continue whisking and cooking until the grits are thickened, about six minutes. Add the butter and cheese and remove from the heat. Mix until the butter and cheese are both melted and mixed in.

To serve, scoop some of the grits into a bowl, then top with some of the Sloppy Joes. Garnish with French fried onions and serve immediately.