Dr. BBQ's barbecue chicken pizza recipe

If you are having a hard time deciding between pizza or barbecue chicken for dinner – why not combine both?

In this recipe by Dr. BBQ, he incorporates the best of both dishes.

The serving size in this recipe is for six people.

Ingredients

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

Olive oil

Barbecue Seasoning

1 large par-cooked pizza crust

½ cup sweet barbecue sauce

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 or 2 thinly sliced jalapeños (optional)

1-pound shredded Co-Jack cheese

Directions