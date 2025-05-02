Dr. BBQ's Fresh Lemon Spaghetti

Fresh Lemon Spaghetti

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ Makes about 6 servings

This pairs well with grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.

1 lb. spaghetti cooked and drained

¼ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic

¼ cup chicken stock

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon zest

3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Cooking instructions

After you drain the pasta, put it in a large bowl and set aside. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat.

Add the garlic and cook for a minute or so until softened. Add the chicken broth and stir. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice and the black pepper.

Stir and then remove from the heat, and pour the mixture over the pasta. Toss to coat all the pasta. Add additional chicken broth if needed.

When it’s mixed well, taste and add salt if needed. Toss again. Transfer to a serving bowl if desired. Top with Parmesan and fresh parsley and serve immediately.

