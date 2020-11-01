Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Tampa

article

As the election draws near both presidential candidates are making visits to the Sunshine State in hopes of grabbing last-minute voters. Dr. Jill Biden made three stops in Florida on Sunday.

The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden traveled to Tallahassee, Kissimmee and Tampa on Sunday. Biden held a drive-in rally Sunday evening in Tampa.

President Donald Trump is also scheduled to be in Florida late Sunday night. The president is holding a rally at the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport at 11 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED Voting in Florida 2020: Tampa Bay area election guide

President Donald Trump and Biden both held campaign rallies in Florida on Thursday, highlighting the critical role the battleground state will play in Tuesday’s election.

Advertisement

RELATED Road to 270 electoral paths for President Trump, Biden

Both campaigns also have been flooding the state with surrogates as they try to capture Florida’s 29 electoral votes. Eric Trump made two stops in Florida, one in Jacksonville and one in Longwood, campaigning for his father on Saturday.