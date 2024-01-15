Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored in St. Petersburg with one of the largest parades in the country

The "Dream Big" parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will once again take to the streets of St. Petersburg on Monday.

It's a staple in the community, and one of the oldest and largest in the country.

For 38 years, St. Pete-based organization "Advantage Village Academy" has organized the parade to happen after an entire weekend full of community-focused events that celebrate Dr. King Jr.

Dozens of floats, car clubs, and bands will be featured in the parade, while businesses along the route to also open and hold celebrations as well.

Organizer Jeffrey Copeland says the best part, is seeing everybody marching to the same beat of equality, justice, and freedom.

"To have one of the largest parades in the United States, and to see all the people that come around just to watch this parade - just to be a part of it -it’s a great feeling to have," Copeland shared. "It's about togetherness. When Dr. King said he wants little white kids and black kids to walk hand in hand - that's what we see at the parade, everybody standing side by side, total strangers but they're having a great time together."

The parade starts at 11 a.m., and the route follows 1st Avenue South from east to west, turns left on 16th street, and concludes at Tropicana Field.

From 2 to 6 p.m. in LOT 4, there will be a family-friendly event featuring food, games, and activities for all ages.

Free parking is also being offered at Tropicana Field for those who want to attend the parade.

PSTA will offer free service to the parade on the Sunrunner and Central Avenue trolley.

It will also debut a newly wrapped bus in the parade, featuring a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.