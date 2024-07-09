Drag strip in Brooksville aims to curb illegal street racing

A new amateur drag strip and automotive attraction is opening soon in Brooksville in an effort to deter illegal street racing and intersection takeovers.

Achilles Thomas said the first-of-its-kind concept has always been a dream of his.

"My family has been in the auto industry for almost four generations and always in the auto aftermarket. Love going fast, love cool cars," he said.

But over the years, Thomas said it's concerned him seeing things taken too far on public roadways and innocent people suffer.

"The thrill of it, racing somebody, a lot of times there’s bets involved, there’s police chasing you. You feel like you’re in the movies. But it’s also very dangerous. People get hurt. People get killed."

Over the past four years, he's worked to design and construct Lead Foot City on an 80-acre site off Ayers Road.

READ: Woman arrested after admitting to making online death threats against Gov. DeSantis: HCSO

"Definitely in Florida, it’s [illegal street activity] just running rampant. More and more tracks are closing every day and there’s not really a place for people to go in a safe environment to race."

In October, he hopes to host Lead Foot City's grand reopening with some new features.

"We've got our mega drift pad that’ll be used for drifting, Autocross, maybe demo derbies, things of that nature," he said. "We’ve got a dedicated burnout pit. Where people can come out, spin their tires."

READ: Suspected gang members from Hillsborough County arrested in federal investigation

This week, crews laid down the concrete for a 1/8 mile drag strip that will be designed to feel like a real street.

"We will likely have some facility vehicles on site for rent, if somebody would like to do that. But for the most part, you’re bringing out your own car, truck, or bike and taking it down the track," he explained.

Thomas said safety is top of mind.

"Safety protocols that we’re going to have in place. EMTs will be on site during races, barricades down the track, things of that nature," he said.

Lead Foot City will feature a bar, restaurant, and event space for auto shows and conventions too. "We also have a 6,000 square foot covered pavilion and then, of course, an amphitheater for concerts."

Lead Foot City is located at 17109 Old Ayers Rd in Brooksville. For more information, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter