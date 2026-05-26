Driver arrested in deadly Plant City pedestrian crash

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The Brief A driver was arrested following a fatal Plant City pedestrian crash that left a teenager dead on Sunday night. Investigators say the driver changed lanes, struck the teen, and traveled several miles away before calling emergency services. The suspect faces multiple felony charges while further test results remain pending with local law enforcement.



A Plant City teenager died after being struck by a truck on Sunday night, leading sheriff's deputies to arrest a driver who they say left the scene of the crash.

Plant City traffic arrest

What we know:

Deputies responded to a pedestrian crash near the intersection of South County Road 39 and Tipton Road in Plant City shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

While investigating, deputies said they learned that two people were crossing the street when 27-year-old Daniel Mariano Jr. changed lanes into the northbound lane and struck a 19-year-old man in the roadway.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Mariano did not immediately stop before calling 911 to report that he had hit a pedestrian.

Impaired driving investigation

Dig deeper:

Deputies located Mariano several miles away from the crash site with significant damage to his truck.

Law enforcement officers noted that Mariano showed clear signs of impairment at the scene.

Mariano was booked into jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and violation of probation – resist with violence.

Pending blood evidence

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific blood-alcohol level or identity of the substances involved in the crash. Additional charges remain tied directly to the final outcome of the blood test.

Sheriff statement on collision

What they're saying:

"Memorial Day weekend should be a time spent making memories with loved ones, not mourning the loss of a life because of a reckless decision," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving under the influence puts everyone on the road at risk. This tragic and preventable crash is a heartbreaking reminder that impaired driving destroys lives and carries serious consequences."