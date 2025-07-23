Driver arrested in deadly Polk County crash in the U.S. illegally: Deputies

The Brief The driver behind the wheel during a deadly Polk County crash was arrested. Polk County deputies said the driver was in the U.S. illegally and didn't have a valid license. A 34-year-old Davenport woman died in the crash.



The driver arrested in a deadly Polk County crash that happened Tuesday morning was in the U.S. illegally, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Billado Mendez, 45, for not having a valid driver's license during the deadly crash and for giving false information to law enforcement.

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened on Snell Creek Road in Davenport Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Authorities said a white F250 work truck was heading northbound on Power Line Road, which intersects with Snell Creek Road, when a silver Toyota truck was heading westbound on Snell Creek Road approaching the intersection. The Toyota didn't stop at the stop sign, causing it to crash into the F250 truck.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The F250 truck spun into a yard that was northwest of the intersection after the crash, according to Polk County deputies. However, the Toyota truck flipped onto its roof and ended up in the same yard.

All except one passenger were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff's office said. The passenger with no seatbelt, a 34-year-old Davenport woman, died in the crash. Another passenger, a 36-year-old Groveland woman, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the F250 truck, a 45-year-old Haines City man, suffered some bruising and abrasion and was taken to a local hospital as well, according to PCSO.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Toyota truck, identified as Mendez, suffered some abrasions during the crash, but refused medical attention, authorities said.

Mendez originally told deputies that the 34-year-old Davenport woman was driving during the crash. However, authorities said evidence showed that Mendez was the actual driver.

Booking photo of Billado Mendez. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said he was in the country illegally from Mexico and has never had a valid driver's license. Mendez also has a criminal history that includes a DUI arrest and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, according to PCSO.

The charges he's facing now are enhanced because he was in the country illegally, and the suspect has been placed on an ICE hold, authorities confirmed.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic incident that never should have happened," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Driving without a license endangers lives, and lying to investigators only makes matters worse. What’s especially troubling is that this individual was in our country illegally and had no legal authority to operate a vehicle, yet his reckless decisions led to a woman losing her life."

What's next:

Detectives said they are working to locate the family of the 34-year-old Davenport woman, identified as Heydi Maricela Funes Inestroza, who died in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mendez at (863) 668-3105.

Officials said the deadly crash is still under investigation by PCSO's traffic homicide unit.