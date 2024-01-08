Driver crashes into Lakeland Waffle House: LPD
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Waffle House in Lakeland is cleaning up after someone drove into it early Monday morning.
According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Nissan SUV hit the restaurant shortly after 1 a.m.
The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police say no other injuries were reported at the scene.
