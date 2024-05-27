St. Pete man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint after meeting her online: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A St. Petersburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint over the weekend after meeting her online, according to officers.

Javon Bellamy, 42, was arrested by the St. Pete Police Department on sexual battery, false imprisonment and tampering charges related to the incident.

Investigators said in an arrest report that Bellamy and the victim met online before he invited her over to a home on 20th Avenue South on Saturday. When she arrived, police said he met her behind the house and took her to an RV, which was also in the back.

CRIME: Riverview woman arrested for DUI after speeding away from trooper, almost crashing into other cars: FHP

According to officials, Bellamy turned violent and pushed the woman into the RV. She told St. Pete police that she tried calling 911, but he took her phone and canceled the call.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

That's when the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and forced her into the back of the RV where a bedroom was, investigators said. Bellamy's arrest report said he sexually assaulted her for more than two hours before letting her leave.

Once she was out of the RV, the woman called for help, according to authorities.

Bellamy was also accused of tampering with the victim's phone. According to the report from investigators, he damaged the phone screen, but a screenshot showing the call confirmed the 911 call was made.