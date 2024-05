Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Rescuers in Pinellas County have found the body of a missing swimmer after a search in Madeira Beach on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, crews responded to a water rescue call at 13601 Gulf Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. The man was found in the water and pronounced dead.

No other details have been released in the ongoing investigation.

