Fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Plant City, police search for driver

A man was hit by a truck early on Saturday morning while walking along County Line Rd, according to Plant City police.

Police say that a 911 caller reported that a man had been hit while walking just before 12:30 a.m. near Rice Rd.

According to officials, the man was walking along the southbound shoulder of County Line Rd when he was hit by a truck that fled the area without stopping.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck may have damage on the passenger's side, according to authorities.

The Plant City Police Department says the identity of the pedestrian is being withheld while next-of-kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department, Traffic Management Unit at (813) 757-9200.