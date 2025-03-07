Driver killed after speeding SUV crashes into tractor-trailer: PCSO
BARTOW, Fla. - A man died after Polk County deputies say he crashed his SUV into a tractor-trailer "at a very high rate of speed" on Thursday night.
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on SR 60, about two miles west of Bartow.
PCSO said the driver of a Honda Pilot was speeding and hit the back wheels of the tanker trailer as the driver of the semi-truck tried to make a left turn.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The impact was forceful enough to lift the empty 30,000-pound trailer off the ground, deputies said.
The driver of the SUV died at the scene, PCSO said, adding that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.
What we don't know:
PCSO did not release the name or age of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
