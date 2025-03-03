Driver killed, another seriously hurt in fiery rollover crash on SR 54: FHP
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash that shut down a busy stretch of SR 54 in Pasco County for hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.
What we know:
According to FHP, an Infiniti G37 went into the median while rounding a curve near Heron Cove Dr. in Land O' Lakes shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.
The car overturned before crashing head-on into a Tesla Model 3 on the eastbound side of SR 54, troopers said, causing the Infiniti to catch fire.
One driver died and another was seriously injured in a crash on SR 54 in Pasco County on Monday. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.)
Troopers said the driver of the Tesla, a 42-year-old Palm Harbor man, died at the hospital, while the driver of the Infiniti remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
