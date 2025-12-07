Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after vehicle hits power pole in Brooksville: HCFR

By Joe Espy
Published  December 7, 2025 3:59pm EST
Brooksville
    The Brief

      • One person is dead after a vehicle struck a power pole in Brooksville early Saturday morning, according to the Hernando County Fire Rescue.
      • Officials said the crash happened on Thompson Loop and U.S. 98.

    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a power pole in Brooksville early Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

    The backstory:

    Officials said the crash happened on Thompson Loop and US 98.

    Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

    The driver passed away in the collision. They were the only person in the vehicle, HCFR said.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

