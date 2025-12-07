Driver killed after vehicle hits power pole in Brooksville: HCFR

Click on the FOX 13 video player above for more coverage.

The Brief One person is dead after a vehicle struck a power pole in Brooksville early Saturday morning, according to the Hernando County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash happened on Thompson Loop and U.S. 98.



The backstory:

Officials said the crash happened on Thompson Loop and US 98.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The driver passed away in the collision. They were the only person in the vehicle, HCFR said.

