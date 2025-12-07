Driver killed after vehicle hits power pole in Brooksville: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a power pole in Brooksville early Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
MORE NEWS: Tampa driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after deadly motorcycle crash
The backstory:
Officials said the crash happened on Thompson Loop and US 98.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The driver passed away in the collision. They were the only person in the vehicle, HCFR said.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.