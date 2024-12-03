Driver killed when dump truck collides with train in Ruskin

article

One person is dead after a dump truck collided with a train on Tuesday afternoon in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to multiple 911 calls saying there was an explosion and heavy smoke near the train tracks on Old Highway 41.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found multiple train cars and the dump truck on fire.

HCFR says there were no hazardous materials on the train or in the dump truck.

OTHER NEWS: Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in front of her kids at St. Pete cemetery in 2021 captured in Mexico

Crews were able to put the fire pretty quickly.

The name of the driver has not been released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: