Driver kills pedestrian before slamming into St. Pete building

article

Police in St. Pete say a driver hit and killed a pedestrian along 4th Street North, then crashed into a building.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Investigators say a southbound Subaru Impreza struck a man, then ran off the road and struck an office building on the west side of the road.

The man died at the scene. The female driver was hospitalized.

The view from SkyFOX showed black skid marks veering across the roadway near the crash site. The Impreza came to rest under an overhang against the building.

Police say impairment "may have been a factor" in the crash but they are still investigating.

Advertisement

All southbound lanes of 4th Street N were expected to be closed for a few hours.

