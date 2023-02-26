Lakeland PD searching for driver of silver car who hit, killed woman Saturday

The Lakeland Police Department is looking for the driver who is responsible for hitting and killing a woman on WE 10th Street Saturday night.

The 37-year-old female victim was hit by a silver sedan which now likely has front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car’s right rear bumper, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Investigators believe the silver sedan was traveling eastbound on West 10th Street and hit the woman who was walking in the lane on the same side. After the car hit her, the driver kept going down West 10th Street then is believed to have turned south on Webster Avenue, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

"Didn’t even stay, just like her life was pointless to them at that moment. Just seeing her just lay there, and I personally don’t know her, but I have seen her around at the laundromat, walking around, as far as I know, she was a nice young lady, but so sad her life got taken at the age of 37," said Shantrice Hudson, who lives close to where the hit-and-run happened.

Fatal hit-and-run crashes have been on the rise over the past few years.

In 2019, there were 217 deaths, there were 257 deaths in 2020, and in 2021, 304 people were killed in hit-and-run crashes, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

For this most recent crash in Lakeland, police need your help finding the driver who is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, and/or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net or call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

Persons who wish to remain anonymous may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.