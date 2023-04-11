Teens wearing ski masks crash stolen vehicle into Sarasota home, police say

article

Two teens have been arrested, and residents of a home at the corner of Hacienda Street and Beneva Road in Sarasota have a mess to clean up after a Kia Sol crashed into their home Tuesday afternoon.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt in the crash and two teens, 15 and 16, are under arrest.

Police in Sarasota city limits got a call around 12:30 p.m. about the green Kia, which was reportedly driving recklessly near 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.

Kia crashes through side of home on Hacienda Street in Sarasota (Sarasota PD photo)

Two people in the vehicle appeared to be wearing ski masks, police said.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Fruitville Road and Beneva Road, but the Kia drove out of city limits.

Sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit, but the Kia went off the road and crashed off Beneva Road, into the residence on Hacienda Street.

Neighbors were startled by the crash.

"As I’m pulling in I hear sirens. As I get out of my car I hear this crash. The guys across the street were like, 'He hit the house!" neighbor Sara Stutzman said. "I can only imagine what it would have been like if he came down this street. I have grandchildren that live at our house, we have elderly people that live on this street. It could have been very dangerous."

Home on Hacienda Street in Sarasota damaged after Kia crashes through (Photo via Kimberly Kuizon)

Mark Schlavach saw it all unfold.

"He tried to make a turn on the street we were at, and he missed the street, going too fast and going two buildings. Saw him go down, and he was airborne for a little bit, and then he crashed, and then he ran," said Schlavach.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and obstruction without violence.

The 15-year-old passenger faces a charge of obstruction without violence.

Additional charges were pending, Sarasota police said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation and the Sarasota Police Department is handling an additional criminal investigation.