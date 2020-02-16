Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance with patient on board

A driver ran a red light Sunday morning and crashed into a Transcare ambulance with a patient, family member and two EMT’s on board, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The crash forced the ambulance to roll onto its side, but there were no serious injuries to those in the ambulance, police said.

Another ambulance was dispatched to take the patient and family member to their original destination.

The driver who hit the ambulance was cited for running a red light. Neither the driver, who hit the ambulance nor its passenger suffered injuries.

The crash happened at E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and N. 15th Street in Tampa and closed the westbound lanes of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while police investigated.

