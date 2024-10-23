Driver strikes woman on Hillsborough Avenue: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman suffered ‘significant’ injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the 1700 block of E Hillsborough Ave.

Few details have been released, but police say the driver stayed at the scene.

READ: Why didn’t the stormwater pumps work? Leaders hold meeting on North Tampa neighborhoods’ flooding

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: