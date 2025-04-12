Man found dead inside Crystal River home, homicide investigation underway: CCSO

The Brief A man was found dead inside a Crystal River home and a homicide investigation is underway, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The victim, 67-year-old Kyle Pazian, was found dead at the home on Cherry Wood Ct. on Saturday morning. Investigators say the nature of the incident required detectives and crime scene specialists with the Citrus County Criminal Investigations Division.



The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a potential homicide after finding a man dead inside a Crystal River home.

The victim, 67-year-old Kyle Pazian, was found dead at the home on Cherry Wood Ct. on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the nature of the incident required detectives and crime scene specialists with the Citrus County Criminal Investigations Division.

Several people of interest have been interviewed by investigators.

"Our Detectives are working diligently to provide answers to the Pazian family" said Sheriff Vincent. "This does appear to be an isolated incident, and I would encourage anyone who has information related to this case to contact our Major Crimes section at 352-726-1121 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888- ANY-TIPS (269-8477)."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

