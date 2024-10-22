Why didn’t stormwater pumps work? Leaders to attend meeting on North Tampa neighborhoods’ flooding

On the day after Hurricane Milton, floodwaters covered neighborhoods in North Tampa, Forest Hills, Timber Falls and the University Area, including places outside normal flood zones.

"We've seen it up to the sidewalks, but never have we seen it when it's up over the mailbox," North Tampa resident Dwight Hamilton told FOX 13.

Hurricane Milton dumped more than a foot of rain on the area, but even then, the City of Tampa's stormwater pumps might have prevented – or at least reduced – the flooding, but the pumps didn't work.

"Forest Hills, for example, you had three pumps out there, two didn't have back-up generators, the third did and for some reason it didn't turn on," said Tampa District 7 Council Member Luis Viera.

He visited these working-class neighborhoods on Tuesday where he said people can least afford to fix the damage. Viera said if the pumps and generators had worked, there may have been far less damage and much less ruined drywall, carpet and appliances piled up by the streets.

"That's their life out there on the lawn, that's their life. If I were them, I would want an independent investigation," said Viera.

There are similar charges miles away, south of Gandy Boulevard, where neighborhood leaders said sewer lift stations and stormwater pumps sat idle with no back-up power. One leader said instead of extending the Riverwalk, Tampa should use those funds to help people survive storms.

"Spend the money on the generators, on our wastewater, on our stormwater generator systems, and making sure that folks are safe," said Stephanie Poynor of the Gandy Civic Association.

Viera gave out flyers on Tuesday promoting an evening North Tampa Community Meeting at Crossover Church on East Fowler Avenue. He said FEMA personnel have said they will be there and so will Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who has asked for $3.5 million to make sure pumps and generators work in the future. However, Viera wants answers on why they didn't work for Hurricane Milton, hitting working-class neighborhoods particularly hard.

"There are a lot of carpenters, alot of first responders, educators, teachers' aides, nurses, medical assistants, people who make Tampa run on time and a lot of them want answers," Viera said.

Tuesday's North Tampa Community meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Crossover Church, 1235 East Fowler Avenue.

