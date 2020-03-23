Driver tossed from tow truck, killed after hitting car

Authorities say a tow truck driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed after crashing into a disabled car on Interstate 75 near Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Jason Lee Everitt was driving near the U.S. 301 overpass when he hit the car on the highway's outside shoulder on Sunday night. Troopers say Everitt's truck struck a guardrail and then overturned down an embankment. He died at the scene.

The trooper's report says the people in the car were not injured.

An investigation is continuing.

