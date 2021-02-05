Drone operator charged for flying in restricted space near Tampa Riverwalk

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has charged an Orlando man for flying a drone in restricted airspace near Tampa's Riverwalk.

The FBI accuses 33-year-old Henry Alejandro Jimenez of flying an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) near the Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, which is an area within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR), which was established ahead of the Super Bowl.

Jimenez faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and his drone has been seized, the FBI said.

The Super Bowl TFR, also called the no drone zone, went into effect January 29. Since then, the FBI says 27 drone operators have been given verbal warnings related to the restricted airspace.

For more information about the FAA restrictions visit https://www.faa.gov/superbowl/