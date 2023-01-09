Dru Hill among headliners for the 2023 Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest

article

The 23d annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest will return to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th.

Featured headliners for the music festival include Dru Hill, Jazz Funk Soul, DJ Grandmaster Dee and Nathan Mitchell.

The event will feature food, crafts and activities for the whole family. The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival seeks to provide the community with a unique blend of African and African American art, culture and history.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit tampablackheritage.org/musicfest.