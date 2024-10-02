Drug dealers behind bars after robbing undercover detective, shooting at deputies in Bradenton: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two drug dealers were arrested last week after they robbed an undercover detective at gunpoint, ran away from law enforcement and shot at deputies, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, the sheriff's office says an undercover detective had just completed a drug buy with two men inside their car. The men, later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Harris and 23-year-old Jeremiah Burks, pointed guns at the detective and demanded that he hand over his wallet, according to MCSO.

Without blowing his cover, deputies say the detective gave them the remaining cash he had for narcotics and tried to get out of the car, but Harris and Burks locked the back doors.

Officials say after a few moments, they unlocked the doors, and the detective got away safely.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Then, the sheriff's office says Harris and Burks took off in a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue northbound on 1st Street East, then eastbound on 30th Avenue East. More undercover detectives flooded the area and were able to catch up with Harris and Burks as they crashed their car in a ditch at 19th Street East and 36th Avenue East.

Authorities say both men took off running through a backyard in the 3600 block of 19th St E. According to MCSO, Burks turned and fired multiple gunshots at another undercover detective as she pulled her unmarked vehicle into a driveway but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Seconds later, officials say Harris and Burks were chased down by other deputies and arrested. According to the sheriff's office, they were both in possession of loaded handguns and an unlawful amount of marijuana.

Burks was charged with:

Attempted felony murder

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Conspiracy to sale of controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Harris was charged with:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Sale of controlled substance

Conspiracy to sale of controlled substance

Possession of a conveyance for the sale of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana

Fleeing to elude

The investigation is ongoing.

