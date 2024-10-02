Man armed with weights shot, killed by Highlands County deputy, investigators say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man armed with large weight plates from a weight bench was shot and killed by a Highlands County deputy, the sheriff's office said.

According to Sheriff Paul Blackman, deputies were called to reports of a man threatening others with a knife off West Hill Street in Avon Park shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Blackman said Alberto Rodriguez, 28, resisted arrest and deputies used a taser to try and subdue him, but it had no effect.

Rodriguez then managed to escape deputies' attempts to put him in handcuffs, according to Blackman, using his wet arms to free himself from their grasp.

From there, Blackman said Rodriguez picked up a large weight plate from a nearby weight bench and threw it at deputies. After he grabbed a second weight, one of the deputies opened fire, hitting Rodriguez.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he died less than 40 minutes after being shot.

The deputy who opened fire is on administrative leave while the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

