Hernando County drug bust: More than 1K grams of drugs seized, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested after a massive drug bust at an apartment complex in Brooksville on Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriffs Office.

When deputies responded, they seized about 400 grams of cocaine, 457 grams of methamphetamine, 442 grams of fentanyl and 15-20 grams of marijuana and THC edibles at the residence. They also recovered cash, which totaled $125,360.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the investigation began in May 2024 after a few victims died after consuming fentanyl that they thought was cocaine.

While monitoring the apartment complex on Tuesday, detectives say they observed a hand-to-hand drug deal between someone in the home and Howard Blount.

As Blount left the area, deputies followed him and pulled him over. That's when they found 43.2 grams of fentanyl on him, which was enough to execute a search warrant on the apartment suspected of housing the drugs.

Who are the suspects?

Desnik Williams

Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and hashish

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a structure for the sale of a controlled substance

HCSO says Williams has an extensive criminal history, and he is being held without bond.

Markesha Frazier

Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and hashish

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a structure for the sale of a controlled substance

HCSO says Frazier is being held without bond.

Howard Blount

Trafficking fentanyl

The sheriff's office said he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Andres Owens

Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials said he is being held on a $2,000 bond.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

