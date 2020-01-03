Ducks dodge eagle with their signature move 

The answer to one of the universe’s burning questions – Do ducks duck? – has been answered, thanks to video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on January 2.

A bald eagle flying above a lake in Lakewood, Colorado, made several unsuccessful attempts to dine on the waterfowl, but its talons were no match for the ducks’ speedy reflexes.

This video, posted to Facebook, shows the eagle repeatedly diving for the ducks, but they outmaneuver the bird of prey each time.



