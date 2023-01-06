Dueling demonstrations held in Pinellas County two years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Dueling demonstrations in Pinellas County Friday marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, showing the issue is as divisive as ever.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are more than 950 people facing charges in connection with the Capitol riots. That includes nearly 100 from Florida and 29 from the Tampa Bay area.

Demonstrators who rallied at Straub Park in St. Petersburg view the Capitol rioters as violent insurrectionists who deserve to face charges.

"It wasn't a peaceful rally. It wasn't a normal get-together. It wasn't a Kumbaya moment. It was an insurrection. They were treasonous upon the United States of America," Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers told the crowd.

Rally organizers, including local activist John Stewart, said it was important to come together on the January 6 anniversary to support democracy, the peaceful transition of power and the police who defended the Capitol.

"For the first time in our history, the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another was interrupted," Stewart said. "I'm here tonight to strengthen the people and the strain of American history that believes in freedom, believes in democracy, and believes that everyone should be able to vote."

A separate rally was held outside the Pinellas County jail, where an accused rioter is currently jailed while serving a sentence on other charges.

Demonstrators there view those arrested as political prisoners.

"We were simply [at the Capitol] for one reason and that was to voice our concerns about an election that was very nefarious in our eyes," said Cathi Chamberlain, who was at the Capitol on January 6 and helped organize the rally Friday. "We are here to just let the American people know and the J-Sixers to know that they've not been forgotten. They will never be forgotten."

According to the DOJ, about 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol. Dozens were hurt, some died others were left with permanent injuries.