Dunedin Fine Art Center hosting annual Wearable ART Show: 'A fashion show on steroids'

For the past 17 years, a funky fashion show has served as one of the main fundraisers for the Dunedin Fine Art Center. Wearable ART 18 takes place this Saturday.

"I got involved with the Wearable ART Show when I first went to see it as an audience member when I first moved to Florida, and I was in awe at how cool it was," fashion designer Demeree Barth said.

Barth, of DemiGod Studio, has been participating for nine years. Much of her work features upcycled components, from battery casings to gas masks.

"It's like a fashion show on steroids. Really a chance for local artists to kind of showcase something out of the ordinary," she said.

Ten different designers will be showing collections, usually 9-10 pieces, this weekend. Designers say there’s nothing like seeing their work on a live model.

"Live models wearing art is pretty unusual, and that's kind of what I enjoy," Barth said. "When it's moving, it just gives it a life. It's like not a still life anymore, sitting on a table. It's like living art."

Wearable ART 18 starts at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dunedin Community Center. Tickets will be available until Aug. 22.

